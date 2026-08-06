Mark Zuckerberg's Foundation Can Arbitrate Gender Bias Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 6, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday sent to arbitration claims that the foundation run by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan discriminated against women, saying the suit's sexual harassment claims weren't sufficiently severe or pervasive to invalidate the plaintiff's arbitration agreement....
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