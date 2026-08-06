Cigna Wins Dismissal Of Pa. In-Network Pharmacy Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( August 6, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday dismissed a suit against Cigna, Evernorth and Express Scripts from Pennsylvania pharmacy customers who alleged injury because the companies designated their community pharmacy as out-of-network, holding state-law claims were preempted by federal benefits law but allowing another chance at re-pleading....
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