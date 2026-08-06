GOP Senators Float Repeal Of Calif. Vehicle Emissions Rules
By Linda Chiem ( August 6, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Four Republican senators on Thursday proposed revoking U.S. Environmental Protection Agency waivers granted to California for vehicle emissions regulations that have been in place for over a decade, following through on the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the Golden State's authority to set stricter tailpipe emissions standards....
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