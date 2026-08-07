Shippers, Rivals Want UP, Norfolk Southern Deal Rejected

By Matthew Perlman ( August 7, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Rival railroads and several associations of major freight customers are urging the Surface Transportation Board to reject the planned $85 billion merger between Union Pacific Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp., saying the rail giants have failed to show the deal is in the public interest....
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