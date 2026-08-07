Comcast Escapes Gay Worker's Harassment Suit, For Now

By Patrick Hoff ( August 7, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Comcast has defeated, for now, a lawsuit from a gay former senior manager who alleged his boss belittled him and made disparaging remarks because of his sexual orientation, with a Pennsylvania federal judge concluding his presuit discrimination charges with federal and state civil rights agencies were filed too late....
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