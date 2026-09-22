Illinois Powerhouse: DiCello Levitt

By Matt Perez ( September 22, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs-side litigation firm DiCello Levitt obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for Sudanese refugees escaping a genocide, for Illinois residents affected by an industrial fire at Chemtool Inc., and in automotive defect cases involving General Motors and Honda, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Regional Powerhouses....
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