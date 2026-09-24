Texas Powerhouse: Norton Rose Fulbright

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 24, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright's Texas litigation team secured a historic $1.375 billion settlement with Google over data privacy violations, while its corporate attorneys guided billions in energy and technology financings, cementing the more than a century old Houston firm's position as a legal powerhouse in the Lone Star State....
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