MoD Must Pay £5M Costs In Military Hearing Loss Dispute
By Jamie Lennox ( August 7, 2026, 4:58 PM BST) -- A London judge said Friday that the Ministry of Defence must pay around £5 million ($6.7 million) in legal costs amid an ongoing claim from thousands of military personnel who say they suffered hearing loss during their service....
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