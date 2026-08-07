Azeri Oil Biz Wins Bid To Pursue $300M Awards Claim In UK
By Eddie Beaver ( August 7, 2026, 5:02 PM BST) -- A London court ruled Friday that an Azerbaijani state-owned oil company can pursue claims in England against the founder of a Turkish shipping group for allegedly moving assets to avoid paying about $308 million owed under arbitration awards....
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