Handling Section 301 Tariffs When CBP Detains Goods

By James Ferry ( August 10, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- On July 23, the day before the administration's temporary Section 122 global import surcharge was set to expire, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced it would be replaced with open-ended Section 301 duties, targeting forced labor compliance across 60 economies. The new rules set a two-tier penalty: a 10% tariff on nations with forced labor bans that Washington deems poorly enforced, and a 12.5% tariff on countries with no forced labor laws at all....
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