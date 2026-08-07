Trump Orders Polysilicon Tariffs, Price Floor For December

By Jack McLoone ( August 7, 2026, 3:01 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has ordered a 15% ad valorem tariff on polysilicon and derivative products to start in early December, along with the implementation of minimum prices for imports of these products, which are most closely associated with semiconductors and solar power....
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