Oklahoma Tribe Wins Bid To Void Federal Drilling Approvals

By Crystal Owens ( August 7, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A district court judge has vacated approvals for oil and gas drilling permits on land belonging to the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, saying that, despite the U.S. Department of the Interior's claims that the licenses are moot, a live controversy still exists and the federal agency doesn't address any environmental analysis for the authorizations....
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