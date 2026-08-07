J&J Fax Sent To Pharmacy An Unwanted Ad, 3rd Circ. Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 7, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- In a precedential opinion Friday, the Third Circuit ruled a two-page fax Johnson & Johnson sent to a Florida pharmacy about its drug Xarelto was an unsolicited advertisement, reversing a lower court's finding and reviving a class claim filed by the pharmacy alleging the drugmaker violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act....
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