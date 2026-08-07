Trump Needs Congress' OK To Build Ballroom, DC Circ. Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 7, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A split D.C. Circuit on Friday backed a district judge's block on President Donald Trump's construction of a new White House ballroom, saying Congress had not "ceded unfettered authority to the executive branch to dramatically redesign, reshape and reconstruct the White House — the People's House — to fit a particular president's desires."...
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