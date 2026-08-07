Ranking Dem Demands Goldman Sachs Cut Ties With Ex-CLO
By Anna Scott Farrell ( August 7, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A ranking member of the House oversight committee demanded Friday that Goldman Sachs cut all ties with its former chief legal officer over what he called evasive testimony she recently provided about her connection to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.