Manufacturer Unistrut Hit With FLSA Suit Over OT Pay

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 7, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A former Unistrut International Corp. worker filed a proposed collective action in Michigan federal court on Friday accusing the metal framing system manufacturer of shortchanging thousands of hourly employees on overtime by failing to include shift differentials, bonuses and other compensation when calculating their pay....
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