Navigating The Limits Of Calif. Justices' Public Pension Ruling

By Maytak Chin and Mariah Fairley ( August 11, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 3, the California Supreme Court ruled in favor of the County of Los Angeles, confirming that county governments retain control over civil service classifications and salary decisions for public retirement system employees who are county employees but serve at the direction of the retirement board, reversing a June 2024 state appellate court decision by a narrow 4-3 margin....
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