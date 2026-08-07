Real Estate Co. Gets Cash Use OK Amid $119M Credit Bid

By Ben Zigterman ( August 7, 2026, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A Lurin real estate entity secured a Texas bankruptcy court's permission Friday to use cash collateral from a lender that is planning to make a $118.6 million stalking horse credit bid on a St. Petersburg, Florida, property....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.