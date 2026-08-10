Philly Orchestra Ticket Buyers Seek OK For Refund Deal

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 10, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A group of orchestra-goers has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to give the initial green light to a $200,000 settlement intended to resolve claims that The Philadelphia Orchestra and its music venue, the Kimmel Center, denied ticket refunds for canceled Philly Pops performances....
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