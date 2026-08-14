Midyear Trends, Takeaways As Securities Class Actions Surge

By Elizabeth Gingold Clark, Courtney Quirós and Charlotte Bohn ( August 14, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- As summer gives way to back-to-school routines and the first hints of fall, securities litigators across the country are eagerly analyzing the filing data from the first half of the year and bringing out their crystal balls to forecast where securities litigation trends are headed....
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