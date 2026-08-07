1st Circ. Agrees Feds Can't Block Climate, Infrastructure Funds

By Lauren Berg ( August 7, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Friday endorsed a Rhode Island federal court's decision requiring the Trump administration to unfreeze congressionally approved funding for infrastructure, agriculture, climate and other initiatives, saying conservation nonprofits are likely to succeed on their claim that the funding cuts were unlawful....
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