Judge Trims Wells Fargo Ex-VP Whistleblower Suit

By Celeste Bott ( August 10, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Friday trimmed a former Wells Fargo testing and validation executive's suit alleging she was fired for flagging reporting inaccuracies, finding that her allegations were too vague and that she did not correctly report the alleged activity to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....
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