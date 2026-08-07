NYC Homeowners Say City Flubbed 2nd Home Tax Launch

By Hailey Konnath ( August 7, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A trio of New York City homeowners sued over the city's implementation of the "pied-à-terre" tax on certain second NYC homes, claiming the city shouldn't have made their names and addresses public, and also wrongly "foisted onto" residents the burden of proving they're not subject to the tax....
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