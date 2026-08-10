Cleary Starts Energy, Infrastructure Group With Latest Lateral
By Anna Sanders ( August 10, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP announced the launch of a new energy and infrastructure group Monday to be led by its latest addition as the white-shoe firm looks to match last year's lateral hiring and respond to evolving client needs amid an artificial intelligence boom....
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