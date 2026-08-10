3rd Circ. Shuts Down Driver's CBS, Teamsters Retaliation Suit

By Grace Elletson ( August 10, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit declined Monday to reinstate a driver's suit claiming he was blocked from working on CBS film sets out of age bias and for complaining that Teamsters leaders were handing jobs to their friends, ruling that his case fell apart because the union didn't make hiring decisions....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.