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California City And Cannabis Co. Square Off In Contract Suit

By Mike Curley ( August 10, 2026, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A California city and a cannabis operations holding company are suing one another in state court over so-called mitigation fees, with the city alleging the business owner breached its contract by failing to pay the fees, and the holding company alleging that the fees were invalid and the city interfered with a purchasing deal over them....

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