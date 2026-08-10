Electrolux Seeks DC Circ. Review Of IAM Pension's $32M Win
By Patrick Hoff ( August 10, 2026, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Appliance manufacturer Electrolux is turning to the D.C. Circuit to challenge a $32 million arbitration award in favor of an International Association of Machinists pension fund after a trial court upheld the award last month over the company's objections....
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