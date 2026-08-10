Fla. Pension Fund Seeks NYT Records Over Bias Concerns
By Carolina Bolado ( August 10, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Florida's attorney general said Monday he has made a shareholder demand on behalf of Florida's retirement system to see the New York Times' books and records because of concerns about the board of trustees' purported lack of control or supervision over the newspaper's editorial standards....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.