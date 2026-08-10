UWM Sues REIT For Over $500M, Claiming Merger Sabotage

By Isaac Monterose ( August 10, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- UWM Holdings Corp. and subsidiary UWM Acquisitions 1 LLC hit Two Harbors Investment Corp. with a more than $500 million suit on Monday, accusing the real estate investment trust in Maryland federal court of deliberately sabotaging a $1.3 billion all-stock merger deal....
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