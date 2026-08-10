Complex Summer Camp Sales Win Bankruptcy Court Approval

By Hilary Russ ( August 10, 2026, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge Monday approved sales of more than two dozen U.S. summer camps, capping an intense, complicated and emotionally charged process that lawyers said saved the camps from closing this year while generating nearly $448.8 million to repay creditors....
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