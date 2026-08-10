Ballard Spahr Taps Longtime Litigator To Lead LA Office
By Adrian Cruz ( August 10, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP announced Monday that an experienced litigation partner who has been with the firm for more than 15 years has been named the new office managing partner in Los Angeles....
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