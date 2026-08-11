Worker Says Meijer Can't Duck Suit Over Tobacco Use Fee
By Susan Smiley ( August 11, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Meijer grocery store worker on Monday urged a Michigan federal judge not to dismiss his proposed class action saying the Midwestern chain violated federal benefits laws when it imposed a tobacco use surcharge on its employees without properly communicating how the fee could be avoided or refunded....
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