SEC Alleges Adviser Defrauded Investors In Pre-IPO Offerings
By Jessica Corso ( August 10, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission both filed and settled a lawsuit in New York federal court Monday that accuses an investment manager of defrauding investors interested in taking positions in companies like SpaceX and Klarna before they went public. ...
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