H.I.G. Can't Block Calif. Suit Over $17.5M Health Deal

By Jarek Rutz ( August 10, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Monday refused to block two former behavioral health facility owners from pursuing a California securities fraud suit against private equity firm H.I.G. Capital LLC and its affiliates, finding the companies had not shown the dispute must be litigated in Delaware....
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