Arkansas Medical System Escapes Target-Date 401(k) Suit
By Kellie Mejdrich ( August 10, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge on Monday dismissed a proposed class action alleging Arkansas medical system Washington Regional mismanaged the system's employee 401(k) plan, holding that allegations of underperforming investment funds weren't backed up with enough comparisons to better-performing ones to state a claim for violating federal benefits law....
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