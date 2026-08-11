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NYC Keeps 2nd Home Tax On Target After Court Halts Rollout

By Paul Williams ( August 11, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- New York City moved to halt a judge's ruling that temporarily paused the rollout of its tax on high-value second homes, preserving the tax's implementation and current deadline for individuals to challenge the city's initial determinations about which properties may be subject to the levy....

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