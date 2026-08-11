Calif. Agency Reveals 1st Privacy Action Against Data Broker
By Allison Grande ( August 11, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The California Privacy Protection Agency continued to expand its scrutiny of the data broker industry Tuesday, announcing a settlement with an Iowa data broker that allegedly both failed to register and violated the state's data privacy law by requiring consumers to provide unnecessary information to exercise their opt-out rights....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.