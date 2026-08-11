4th Circ. Says Late Notice Bars $5.1M Fatal Crash Coverage

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 11, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit said an insurer owes no defense or coverage for a $5.1 million default judgment against a truck driver in a wrongful death case, finding the insurer wasn't timely notified of the underlying suit and a federally mandated policy endorsement for motor carriers doesn't extend to the driver....
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