Elevance Nurses Seek Final OK Of $14.75M OT Settlement
By MJ Koo ( August 11, 2026, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Nurses who accused a major health insurer of misclassifying them as exempt from overtime pay have asked a Virginia federal court for final approval of a $14.75 million global settlement resolving five related cases after years of hard-fought litigation....
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