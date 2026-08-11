BCS Allegient Says Ex-Exec Underbid Contracts To Get Payout

By Jared Foretek ( August 11, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Virginia defense staffing firm is accusing its former chief development officer of knowingly submitting underpriced government contract bids and concealing the resulting losses to inflate his personal cut, costing the company more than $2 million in the process and damaging its standing with federal agencies....
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