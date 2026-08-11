Netflix Presses 10th Circ. To Leave 'Tiger King' Ruling Intact

By Ivan Moreno ( August 11, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Netflix Inc. has urged the Tenth Circuit to reject a bid to revisit its ruling that the streaming giant made fair use of a 66-second funeral clip in its "Tiger King" docuseries, arguing the panel faithfully applied U.S. Supreme Court precedent and did not create special fair use protection for documentaries....
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