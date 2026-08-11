UPS Says Driver's Colo. Sick Leave Claim Is Moot After Pay

By Zach Dupont ( August 11, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- UPS has told a Colorado federal judge that the driver pursuing a proposed class action over paid-sick-leave violations can't win his bid for partial summary judgment because he isn't owed any money for sick leave, according to UPS's response brief to the driver's motion. ...
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