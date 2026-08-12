9th Circ. Says Aetna Must Face Benefit Misrepresentation Suit

By Grace Elletson ( August 12, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit revived allegations that Aetna misrepresented how much it would pay toward a patient's $150,000 surgery, finding that federal benefits law didn't preempt a claim brought under state law because the dispute centered on the payment commitments rather than the health plan itself....
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