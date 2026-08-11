10th Circ. Revives Pizza Driver's Minimum Wage Suit
By MJ Koo ( August 11, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A pizza delivery driver who alleged his employer failed to cover his vehicle expenses has won a second chance at his minimum wage claims after the Tenth Circuit ruled Tuesday that the district court made a fundamental error by deciding a merits question under the guise of a standing analysis....
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