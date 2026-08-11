Geico Hit With $3.2M Verdict Over Florida Car Crash

By David Minsky ( August 11, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida state jury awarded $3.2 million to a vehicle passenger for serious injuries he sustained following a collision in 2023, requiring Geico to pay damages after finding the man was entitled to more than the minimum compensation offered under an uninsured motorist policy. ...
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