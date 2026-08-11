NJ Gov. Sherrill Signs 3 Social Media Child Safety Bills
By George Woolston ( August 11, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed three bills into law Tuesday aimed at protecting the state's children online and addressing the potentially harmful effects of social media on children....
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