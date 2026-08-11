Rebel Wilson Seeks To Boost Cross Suit Against Producers
By Rae Ann Varona ( August 11, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A California state court judge at a Tuesday hearing said he would give more thought to whether Rebel Wilson can file a third amended cross-complaint against producers of her musical film "The Deb," who accused the actress of defamation after Wilson's attorney disputed that the proposed complaint contained "inflammatory" language....
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