Microsoft Heads Accused Of Lying To Investors On AI Strategy
By Ben Adlin ( August 11, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Microsoft leadership routinely touted the success of the company's artificial intelligence products and its multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI even as the tech giant violated copyright laws to train its large language models and fell behind other AI developers, according to a shareholder stock-drop suit filed Monday in Washington federal court....
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