NCAA, Big Ten Can Move OSU Alum's NIL Pay Suit To Ohio

By Gina Kim ( August 11, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted a request by the NCAA and Big Ten to transfer to Ohio a college football star's suit alleging he was denied compensation for his name, image and likeness, finding his claims largely stem from NCAA rules during his college career at Ohio State University....
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