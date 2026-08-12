Zuckerberg Must Sit For Deposition In AI Copyright Suits

By Ivan Moreno ( August 12, 2026, 1:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected Meta Platforms' attempt to prevent a deposition of CEO Mark Zuckerberg in four artificial intelligence copyright cases, adopting arguments from publishers and authors who contend Zuckerberg has firsthand knowledge of company decisions concerning Meta's AI development efforts....
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